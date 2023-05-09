Adipurush trailer: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and the action finally look impressive. Watch

After delivering a blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Om Raut is back with yet another epic, Adipurush. A new trailer of the film was unveiled on Tuesday and its safe to say that it was slightly more believable than the dramatic teaser which was turned down by viewers for poor VFX and Saif Ali Khan's look as Lankesh. The more than 3-minute-long trailer shows the epic story of Ramayana with Prabhas as Raghava, Kriti Sanon as Janaki, Sunny Singh as Lakshmana and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Also read: Fans catch glimpse of Prabhas, Kriti Sanon having a chat at Adipurush fan preview, shout ‘Jai Shri Ram’ at event. Watch

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in stills from Adipurush.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The trailer opens with Lord Hanuman as he tells the tale of Raghava who went on to become a God after being born a human. As major events of Ramayana are shown in an impressive way, a tiny glimpse of Saif as Lankesh stands out as he is only seen in disguise of a sage. Praying in front of a huge shivling, he is seen listening to a voice which says, “Brahmand mein tu jo bhi paane layak hai tu pa chuka hai, fir bhi tu rakshas hi hai. Lakshmi ko paale, Narayan ho jayega (you have already acquired everything that was worthy in the universe but you are still called a devil. Acquire Lakshmi and you will become Lord Vishnu).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adipurush will release in 5 different Languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The Adipurush trailer not only released in India but in 70 other territories across Canada, Australia, the US, the UK, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Russia, Egypt and other places at the same time. Recently, it was announced that Adipurush will be screened at Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prabhas expressed his excitement about the premiere and said, "I am honoured that Adipurush will have its World Premiere At The Tribeca Festival, New York. It's an absolute privilege to be a part of a project that mirrors the ethos of our nation. To see our Indian films, especially one that is so close to me, Adipurush, reach the global stage makes me extremely proud not only as an actor but as an Indian too. I look forward to seeing the audience response at Tribeca," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON