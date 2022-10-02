Adipurush's bad CGI makes Twitter miss Ramayana The Legend Of Prince Rama: 'The Japanese did it better than Om Raut'

The first teaser of Om Raut’s much-awaited Adipurush was released on Sunday evening and left the internet divided about it. While some lauded the first look of the film, many also were left disappointed by the CGI and VFX of the film. Amid this, many on Twitter have also pointed out scenes from the teaser which reminded them of the Marvel’s Avenger series, Game of Thrones and many other Hollywood films. Also read: Adipurush teaser: Prabhas must battle fearsome Lankesh and horrible VFX

Reacting to Adipurush teaser, a user wrote on Twitter, “Even this 30-year-old animted #Ramayan looks more fresh than the animated #Adipurush lmao.” “Requesting everyone to watch this movie instead of #Adipurush even Japanese people created better ramayan than om raut adipurush is just a biggest scam, anime >>>>cartoon adipurush #OmRaut,” added someone else. Someone else said, “Japanese Anime Movie #Ramayan (1994) was much much much better x 100 than #Adipurush.”

Tweets about Adipurush's VFX.

In Adipurush, Prabhas appears as Raghava, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana. The film’s teaser was unveiled on the banks of Sarayu river in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. Adipurush is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

Adipurush will release in theatres on January 12, 2023 in IMAX and 3D. Ahead of the teaser release, Prabhas had shared in a statement, “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic, especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.” Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam, which did not work at the box office. Besides Adipurush, he also has Salaar and a film with Deepika Padukone.

