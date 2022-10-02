Adipurush teaser: Prabhas' Lord Ram must battle Saif Ali Khan's fearsome Lankesh and worst VFX seen since 2010

The first teaser-trailer for Om Raut's Adipurush is out and things are not looking good. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Sita. The film is based on Hindu mythological text Ramayana but with a heavy use of CGI and VFX.

The teaser shows Lord Ram in deep meditation underwater as demons from all directions come swirling in. He aims his arrows to take a few out when we get the first glimpse at Saif's Lankesh with ice-blue eyes, praying at a mountain. We also see him showing off his 10 heads to a woman sitting at his feet. He rides a demon-dragon-creature into battle and on the other side, Lord Ram is joined by his own army that includes Laxman and Hanuman with the vaanar sena.

There is a short glimpse at Kriti's Sita as she swings in a meadow with Lord Ram smiling at her. It is followed by scenes of battle between the demons and the vaanar sena in Lanka. And all of it looks quite bad. The CGI reminds one of pre-2010 Bollywood, a far cry from Prabhas' own Baahubali series.

Adipurush is Om Raut’s follow-up project to his 2020 blockbuster movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. The movie is slated to be released in theatres on January 12, 2023 in IMAX and 3D.

Talking about the film, Prabhas had earlier said in a statement: “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character from our epic, especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”

Prabhas has previously been seen in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali movies, Saaho and Radhe Shyam. His upcoming movies also include Salaar and a film with Deepika Padukone. Saif last worked with Om Raut in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. His latest release is Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. Kriti Sanon also has Bhediya apart from Adipurush.

