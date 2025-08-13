Aditi Govitrikar slams trolls age-shaming Malaika Arora, hails her strength: ‘Have you achieved what she has?’

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora has often been subjected to age-shaming on social media, with trolls targeting her appearance and personal life. Now, her friend and actor Aditi Govitrikar, with whom she frequently shares meals and fitness sessions, has spoken out in her defence. Aditi Govitrikar defends Malaika Arora against age-shaming trolls.

Aditi Govitrikar hits back at trolls age-shaming Malaika Arora

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Aditi hit back at trolls for age-shaming Malaika and said, "See, Malaika is one of the strongest, one of the strongest women I have ever met. The way she has handled her life, the way she handles herself, is something that I think we should learn from her, not troll her. And where age is concerned, I mean, she looks fabulous for her age.”

Aditi added, "I don’t think I know anybody who is her age who looks that good. You know, she works hard; that girl is a very, very hard-working woman. So instead of respecting her for what she is doing, log pot shots lete hain. Again, my request is to look at yourself: do you have that level of fitness? Have you achieved what she has achieved? And then let’s talk."

Malaika has often been at the receiving end of trolling, with social media users fixating on her age to attack her fashion choices, lifestyle, and relationships. She has been targeted for wearing what some called “age-inappropriate” outfits, including a revealing dress she wore to an event with her son. Her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, who is younger than her, has also sparked online jibes.

Aditi Govitrikar and Malaika Arora’s recent work

Aditi was most recently seen in the web series Life Hill Gayi, which premiered in 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar. Malaika, on the other hand, was recently seen as a judge on the dance reality show Hip Hop India season 2, which also featured Remo D'Souza as a judge. The show, available to watch on Amazon MX Player, concluded in June this year with Shubhankar lifting the trophy.