Aditi Govitrikar launches her own beauty pageant Marvelous Mrs India: ‘I will groom the girls beforehand'

Actor Aditi Govitrikar has launched her own beauty pageant and plans to groom aspiring girls for one month before the finale scheduled for mid-September. The registrations for the pageant titled Marvelous Mrs India are going on. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, she talks about her new venture, her showbiz journey, upcoming projects, and more. (Also read: Aditi Govitrikar - Doe-eyed beauty with brains) Aditi Govtrikar launches her own beauty pageant.

Registrations for Marvelous Mrs India are on

Aditi's pageant will allow all married women - divorced, separated, and/or widowed - for the competition. The finale for the pageant will be held in Delhi on September 16, model-actress, and psychologist Aditi informed Hindustan Times in the interview. She said, “The registrations have already begun in full swing. The finale will be held on September 16 in Delhi but I am providing one month of online training beforehand to train and groom the girls.”

Talking about the importance of beauty pageants, Aditi said, “Beauty pageants provide a wonderful platform for women to showcase their beauty- inner and outer talent and give a voice to them to amplify any social cause close to their heart.”

Aditi recalls winning Mrs World in 2001

Aditi had been modelling for a few years when she bagged the Mrs World title in 2001. It was the first time an Indian bagged the title of Mrs World. Last year, the Mrs World crown returned to India when Sargam Koushal won it.

She added, “When I won Mrs World, beauty pageants were open for married women. After I won it became possible and many pageants came into being. Now it’s easier for even a married woman to participate in a pageant.” Insisting that she is thrilled to launch her own pageant, Aditi said that her main aim is “to redefine beauty by highlighting the power, resilience, and inner beauty of married women”.

Before the title, Aditi had been modeling and even worked in a few films, including her Telugu debut Thammudu and Milind Soman-starrer Bollywood film 16 December. Later, she worked in movies such as Bheja Fry 2, Hum Tum Shabana, Smile Please and Koi Jaane Na.

Bollywood calling

Asked about her entry in the film industry, Aditi called it as an ‘uphill task.' She recalled, “I came from a medical background and had never faced the camera. It was an uphill task to get used to being in the spotlight. Plus being an introvert was a big challenge. I have done many non-glam roles too and I enjoy portraying different characters on screen now.”

Recalling her debut, Aditi added, “I was approached by Mr Arun, director of Thamadu, my first film that featured Pawan Kalyan. I liked the role so went ahead and signed up.”

Women in the film industry

Asked about the changes that she sees in the film industry as a woman artist, Aditi said, “Things have definitely become easier for women on sets now. Earlier the number of women used to be lesser. Now we have many women directors and producers too.”

She added, “I am able to handle pressure much better as a psychologist and I can also help others around me in times of stress or someone is feeling anxious.”

Aditi's new projects

Talking about her upcoming projects, Aditi said, “Mismatched 3 has been approved by Netflix so the team is working on it - I am looking forward to being part of it yet again. I also have Glamour Girls.”

“It is the opportunity of playing different characters, working with different teams that continue to be exciting. The new and different scripts, sets and locations etc…(all add to it). It is gratifying to embody a character that the director has envisioned and see it on screen,” she concluded.

