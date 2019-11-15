Doe-eyed beauty with brains!

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 23:30 IST

We shouldn’t stop ourselves from taking up new challenges, says doctor, model and actor Aditi Govitrikar

Doctor, model, actor and wellness counsellor Aditi Govitrikar is a woman of substance who strongly believes that one should never stop evolving.

“Why should we stop ourselves from taking up new challenges…we should live life to the fullest without having any regrets like I should have tried my hand at cooking or I should have tried hiking once. We leave so many ifs and that’s how we live and die repenting,” she said.

“I gave my 100% to the options I got and today have no regrets as I lived all my dreams,” said Govitrikar who was recently in Lucknow on a personal visit.

The actor who has worked in films like ‘16 December’ said: “Since early years, I was keen on pursuing a career in medicine. Hence I took admission at Grant Medical College in Mumbai to become a medical practitioner.”

In the mean time, Aditi Govitrikar got a few modelling assignments and initially she thought of trying them out as a parallel job.

“But after winning the Gladrags Mega Model contest in 1996, I knew this was getting big. So after getting MBBS degree, I continued with modelling. In 2000, I was crowned Gladrags Mrs India and then went on to win the Mrs World contest in 2001. So I was living all my dreams and taking all that life was offering me,” she said.

Govitrikar’s life changed. The Mumbai-based girl became a model and then moved on to films.

“My first acting stint was with a Telugu film, ‘Thammudu’ in 1999 that was a runaway hit. And then 16 December, Soch, Baaz: A Bird in Danger, Paheli and so on. My favourite remains 16 December,” Govitrikar said, adding: “My role in the upcoming project ‘Koi Jane Na’ with Kunal Kapoor and Amyra Dastur is another one close to heart.”

Talking about what else keeps her busy, she said: “After films and modeling, I decided to go back to studies. Recently, I completed a post graduate course in counselling from Tata Institute of Social Sciences and also obtained a Master’s degree in psychology.”

Currently, Govitrikar is pursuing a second master’s degree in Psychology from Harvard University. “Like always, I am still multitasking. I have also set up a clinic in Mumbai and started organising wellness sessions for corporates. I am enjoying being a psychologist, actor and a mother,” she said.

Praising Lucknow’s ‘adab’ and ‘tehzeeb’, the doe-eyed beauty said, “I am a fan of Lakhnawi mannerisms and lingo…the way you people talk to guests is so admirable. This time, I was here on a personal visit and was caught up. Otherwise, I would have loved to go out shopping and enjoy Lucknow’s cuisine.”