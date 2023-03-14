Netflix renews Mismatched, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Delhi Crime, Kota Factory, She for S3

On Tuesday, Netflix India shared that it was bringing back the shows Mismatched, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Delhi Crime, Kota Factory and She, all for a third season. Except for Kota Factory, all the other series had their second season's premiere in 2022. The streaming platform announced that it was bringing back these series on popular demand from the fans as was demonstrated in a video sharing the comments from impatient viewers. (Also read: What's new on Netflix in March 2023: Rana Daggubati's web series Rana Naidu, Jennifer Aniston's film Murder Mystery 2)

Sharing a video announcement on YouTube, Netflix India revealed that four popular dramas and one reality series had all been renewed for a third season. The caption along with the video stated, "Psstttt…. We have an announcement. They say the third time’s a charm and we took it seriously! Your favourite shows like Mismatched, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Delhi Crime, Kota Factory & SHE return for a much awaited Season 3! Streaming soon, only on Netflix!"

Mismatched's Dimple and Rishi, aka Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, put up a joint Instagram post in which they declared, "We weren’t ready to say goodbye yet, so we’re coming back for you! #MismatchedS03 (heart emoji)." The actors also shared a smiley selfie of themselves while they were promoting Season 2. The first season premiered on November 20, 2020, while the second series premiered on October 14, 2022.

Delhi Crime lead actor Shefali Shah also shared the Netflix India announcement on Instagram and wrote, "Madam sir is coming back with Delhi Crime Season 3 Only on @netflix_in." Actor Dhrashti Dhami commented, "Can’t wait !!!!! (clapping hands emojis)." While one fan stated, "Can't wait for this. Ive watched delhi crime both seasons in repeat mode."

Maheep Kapoor, one of the stars of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, wrote on her Instagram Stories, "We are back!!!!! Season 3 coming your way hot of the tava!" She also shared the video announcement for the series.

Ahsaas Channa, who plays Shivangi on Kota Factory, also shared her excitement for the critically acclaimed show by The Viral Fever. Tagging her castmates, while sharing the announcement video, she wrote on her Instagram Stories, "Yes! We coming back with a Season 03!!!

While all these shows have been renewed, fans will have to wait patiently while they are written, filmed and later edited in post-production. It will be a long while before all these known characters will be back on our TV screens.

