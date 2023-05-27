Aditi Rao Hydari on her second year at Cannes: Last time it was all too new to me

She walked the red carpet at Cannes for the second time. But this time around, gone was the nervousness in Aditi Rao Hydari. When we talk to her about it, she says, “Last year it was all new to me, it seemed very daunting but something I kept telling myself is that every step of the way, I will just wear what I like and I will make sure to be myself. That made me a little bit more comfortable, even though it is surreal and a huge responsibility. This year, I was shooting till the last day before I left. i didn’t even get time to prep or get a facial!”

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari from her latest Cannes film festival visit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 36-year-old, who garnered acclaim for her web outings in Jubilee and Taj recently, is happy with the spotlight on Indians especially following our Oscar wins. But for her, recognition back home comes before international validation, “It’s amazing and huge that we won the Oscar, but I do believe that we don’t always need recognition from other people. It is also important to take pride in who we are, and root for our traditions, art, culture and history. We should celebrate it, and realise our own worth. It’s important that we celebrate each other, and what we have to offer,” says Hydari.

Being at a film festival as prestigious as Cannes- does the actor get the time to also catch films? She says, “I am new to this, my schedules are tight. I have a lot of responsibilities and a schedule I must adhere to. That is my first priority. It is a lot of fun to walk the red carpet, and feels really special. Maybe as time goes by and I do this more often, I will also be able to male time to be a festival buff, roam around with a backpack and watch the films I want to.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}