Aditya Narayan hospitalised for Covid-19, sent dad Udit Narayan a message saying 'Pray for me'

Playback singer Udit Narayan has said that his son, Aditya, has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus. Aditya and his wife, Shweta Agarwal, announced on Saturday that they'd contracted the virus, amid the second wave in India.

In an interview, Udit said that Aditya told him in a text message that he will recover, and asked only that his father prays for his health.

"Aditya got himself admitted; it may have been to quarantine himself. He is better now," Udit told a leading daily, adding that Shweta didn't need to be hospitalised, and is quarantining at home. "I just received a text from Aditya saying 'Papa, don't worry about me. I am okay. Just pray for me'," Udit added.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Aditya shared a picture from his Kashmir honeymoon with Shweta, and wrote, "Hello all! Unfortunately, my wife @shwetaagarwaljha & I have tested positive for Covid-19 & are in quarantine. Please stay safe, continue to follow protocol & do keep us in your prayers. This too shall pass."

Aditya and Shweta tied the knot in December, and embarked on a series of mini honeymoons. The couple were looking forward to moving into a new apartment, which is located just three buildings away from his parents' home. “I have bought a new 5 BHK in Andheri itself, three buildings away from my folks and we are moving in 3-4 months from now. My parents will be just a hop away,” Aditya had told Bollywood Hungama in an interview.

Aditya, who serves as host of Indian Idol 12, was filled in by Jay Bhanushali for Saturday's episode.