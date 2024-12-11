Aditya Pancholi pledges to donate his body to medical science, want to 'contribute to the world even after death’

Aditya Pancholi wants to give back to society in every way possible. That’s why he has pledged to donate his body to medical science after his death. The actor says he hopes to inspire others to follow the same. Also read: Aditya Pancholi's wife Zarina Wahab makes rare comment about his affair with Kangana Ranaut: 'She often visited my home' Aditya Pancholi is married to actor Zarina Wahab, with whom he shared two kids. (IANS)

Aditya Pancholi takes a pledge

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Aditya has taken a vow to donate his body to medical science. With this action, Aditya aims to contribute to medical research and education, and help people save lives by paving the way for future advancements in healthcare.

“As actors, we often portray heroes on screen, but true heroism lies in giving back to society in meaningful ways. By donating my body, I hope to inspire others to consider this act of giving, which can make a real difference to humanity. It’s a small step to ensure that even in death, I can continue to contribute to the world,” Aditya said in a statement.

More about Aditya Pancholi

Aditya Pancholi made his acting debut with Shahadat in 1985. In 1986, he ventured into mainstream Bollywood with Sasti Dulhan Mahenga Dulha. He is known for starring in projects such as Feroz Khan's Dayavan (1988), Dharamyudh, Kab Tak Chup Rahungi, Qatil, Mohabat Ka Paigham, and Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri.

Aditya Pancholi is married to actor Zarina Wahab, with whom he shared two kids, including actor Sooraj Pancholi. Lately, he has been in the news for all the wrong reasons, from his alleged affair with actor Kangana Ranaut to his son getting embroiled in the Jiah Khan suicide case.

Kangana, through several interviews in 2017, accused Aditya of physically and sexually abusing her when she was new to the film industry. The two of them were also reported to be having an affair when she made her debut in Bollywood. Recently, Zarina spoke about the same in an interview with Lehren Retro. She shared that Kangana ‘often’ visited their home and Aditya was nice to her. Kangana had filed an FIR against Aditya in 2019. Pancholi, in turn, filed a counter application, claiming Ranaut’s lawyer threatened to file a rape case against him.