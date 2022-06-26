Aditya Roy Kapur defeats The Great Khali to win push-up challenge as Sanjana Sanghi distracts wrestler. Watch

Actor Aditya Roy Kapur was recently seen taking up a push-up challenge with wrestler The Great Khali at the Continental Wrestling Entertainment (CWE). The wrestler hosted Aditya and Sanjana Sanghi at his academy. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo posted a video in which the duo was seen starting the push-ups inside the ring. People inside the venue cheered for them. (Also Read | Aditya Roy Kapur calls process of maintaining fitness ‘quite sad’)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As they continued the push-ups, Sanjana approached Khali and tried to distract him. She pointed behind him forcing him to turn his head back and kneel, letting Aditya win. After this, Sanjana was seen doing a fist pump. Aditya was seen saying, "cut, cut" before shaking Khali's hand. For the event, Aditya wore a sleeveless black T-shirt and matching pants and shoes. Sanjana opted for a black T-shirt under a pink jacket and pants and wore white shoes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Helmed by Kapil Verma, Om: The Battle Within also features Prachi Shah, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana and Prakash Raj. Bank-rolled by Zee Studios and Ahmed Khan, the film will hit cinema halls on July 1.

Earlier, news agency ANI had quoted Aditya speaking about the movie, "It's an attempt that has been as rewarding as it has been challenging. All thanks to my director and producers for their support, I am sure the audiences are going to love all the elements of this wholesome entertainer."

Aditya also has the crime thriller titled Gumraah alongside Mrunal Thakur. The movie is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Thadam. Based on true events, the film features Aditya in a double role while Mrunal will play a cop. Directed by debutant Vardhan Ketkar, Gumraah is produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sanjana will be seen in Dhak Dhak along side Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, the film follows the story of a road trip taken by a girl gang.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.