Aftab Shivdasani on watching WTC in England: It was a surreal experience to go to a stadium after so long

Actor Aftab Shivdasani, who is currently in England, could manage to go to the Ageas Bowl stadium in Southampton for the World Test Championship which is underway between India and New Zealand.

Talking about his experience of the rain-marred event, the actor says despite the weather playing a spoilsport, he enjoyed it.

“It was amazing. It was almost surreal going to the stadium after a year and half after being locked down at home-- from not moving out at all, to suddenly going out and enjoying a sport that we all love so much. Obviously the stadium was not packed because of the cap of 4000 people for an outdoor event in England,” he shares.

Shivdasani, an avid cricket fan, says he had almost forgotten how the whole stadium experience felt.

“It just goes to show how much we take our freedom for granted. It was just unreal to be there and support our country,” he adds.

While he did visit the stadium, the actor says he didn’t meet any players. “The players, their family and the staff are all in a bio bubble. So that was not possible. I also have a 10-month-old daughter at home and it is not worth taking the risk with the whole meeting too many people,” he opines.

Noting how all Covid-19 precautions were maintained inside the stadium, Shivdasani says that even the fans were very cautious and following social distancing at all times and the staff inside the stadium was ensuring that.

While things have almost resumed back to normal, there is a threat looming about the Delta variant of Covid-19, says Shivdasani.

“The situation is better in the UK. Everything is expected to open by July 19. But there are still talks about delaying it. It depends upon the variant of the virus that they are very concerned about, the Delta variant of Covid-19. Most of the cases reported here are the Delta variants. That is a cause for concern here,” he concludes.