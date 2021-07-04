Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
After Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao’s divorce news, Pooja Bhatt says ‘relationships are not made/un-made on paper’

A day after Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce, Pooja Bhatt talked about how ‘relationships are not made/un-made on paper’.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUL 04, 2021 11:35 AM IST
Pooja Bhatt tweeted about marriages and why they end, a day after Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce.

Pooja Bhatt shared her views on the institution of marriage and separation. Her tweets come a day after Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their divorce with a joint statement. They added that they will co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan.

Taking to Twitter, Pooja Bhatt wrote, “Nothing new about co-parenting even after one decides to part ways as husband & wife. Relationships are not made/un-made on paper.They are written on one’s heart.Maintaining a relationship based on respect through & even after a marriage ends requires Integrity. Few manage that.”

“Most marriages end badly. The ones that don’t are looked upon as an anomaly. People understand and accept bitterness & hate more than they do largesse and compassion. Which is why most people rather live a lie than face the truth about themselves & a relationship they are in,” she added.

Pooja has been married to Manish Makhija since 2003. Although they separated in 2014, they are yet to get a divorce.

Pooja Bhatt on Twitter.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao shared the news of the end of their 15-year marriage via a joint statement on Saturday. They said that they will continue to be co-parents to their son, Azad, and ‘family for each other’.

Also read | RGV defends Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao against trolls: ‘Divorce should be celebrated more than marriage’

The statement also said that Aamir and Kiran separated ‘some time ago’ and that they will ‘nurture and raise’ their son together. “We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about. A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey,” it said.

Topics
pooja bhatt aamir khan kiran rao

