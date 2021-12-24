After break-up with Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl responds to Instagram user who said ‘you owe so much to her’

Model Rohman Shawl, who recently confirmed his break-up with actor Sushmita Sen, has reacted after a user told him that he ‘owes’ a lot to the actor. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Rohman re-shared Sushmita's post announcing their separation.

Here's what Sushmita Sen wrote in her note, which Rohman re-posted, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over…the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories #gratitude #love #friendship. I love you guys!!! #duggadugga." Rohman had also commented on her post, writing, "Always."

Reacting to Rohman's post, a user wrote, "You owe so much to her, brother. Never forget that." Rohman replied, "I can never ever forget that!! She is my family (red heart emoji)." Actor Hina Khan dropped a red heart to which Rohman reacted with a hug emoji.

In another post, an ad for a product, Rohman shared a solo picture of himself. In the comments section, he engaged in a conversation about hate. A user commented, "I have started developing a hatred for some people... I am not liking it though." Rohman responded, "Hate is not good meri jaan. Don’t give someone that much power to evoke that feeling!! #chill." A fan said, "That's why you were posting 'you're enough'." He replied, "No I post it because you are enough!"

Earlier, several reports made the rounds saying the duo had ended their relationship. Speculation was fuelled after fans noticed that Sushmita and Rohman unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Sushmita and Rohman started dating after he first connected with her on Instagram DMs sometime in 2018. They were spotted together for the first time at Shilpa Shetty's Diwali party the same year.

Rohman has also appeared on several of Sushmita's Instagram posts along with her family members, and daughters--Renee and Alisah. In November, on Sushmita’s 46th birthday, Rohman on Instagram Stories had wished her, “Happy Birthday Babush.” He had also added heart and hug emojis.

