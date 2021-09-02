Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / After daughter Pooja Bedi dubbed Covid-19 vaccines as 'sinister', Kabir Bedi takes a different stand
bollywood

After daughter Pooja Bedi dubbed Covid-19 vaccines as 'sinister', Kabir Bedi takes a different stand

Pooja Bedi has been tweeting against 'discrimination against unvaccinated people' and her dad Kabir Bedi has now stressed upon the importance of including everyone in the mass vaccination drive.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Kabir Bedi with his daughter Pooja Bedi.

Kabir Bedi has said that it is very important for governments to ensure that everyone is vaccinated against coronavirus, including disabled people. Incidentally, the statement comes just a week after his daughter, actor Pooja Bedi had labeled the mass vaccination drive in the country as “sinister and illogical”.

Insisting that vaccination is the only way to stay safe from the coronavirus pandemic, Kabir Bedi told a leading daily, “There are 26 million disabled people in India, and unless they are also vaccinated, it would be a tragedy. But there are so many who have difficulty in getting to the vaccination centres. So, our appeal to people is to look around themselves at people who aren’t capable of going to get vaccinated themselves and to take them there." The actor is a brand ambassador for Sightsavers - an NGO that works for visually impaired people.

He added, "It is almost like the struggle for India’s independence. But in this collective compassion that we have, we shouldn’t leave behind the disabled."

RELATED STORIES

Also read: Pooja Bedi calls vaccination 'sinister and illogical', reacts to being compared to a WhatsApp forward

Last Thursday, Pooja Bedi had tweeted, “If 99% survive covid with or without the vaccine.. the govt needs to focus on isolating, vaccinating & masking THOSE who have COMBORBITIES & are in the risk bracket. NOT VACCINATE the whole world! & certainly not discriminate against unvaccinated! It's illogical & Sinister!”

Earlier this week, she also put up a Twitter poll asking people if government should provide compensation if people die due to side-effects of the coronavirus vaccine. Responding to a user who said she should be held responsible for people getting sick because they did not get vaccinated, Pooja wrote, “Am i asking people to not vaccinate? If u want to.. please go for it!! I'm questioning the discrimination!!! Because If a vaccinated person can get covid and transmit covid why do they get vaccine passports & "privileges".”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kabir bedi pooja bedi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

When SRK called Sidharth 'shareef' after dancing with his on-screen daughter

Hansal hopes Sidharth's death 'isn't converted into a tamasha by some idiots'

Himanshi Khurana mourns Sidharth's death, is worried for Shehnaaz

Sidharth Shukla always stood up for rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill; see here
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP