Border 2: Sunny Deol to return with Border sequel next, ensemble cast to include younger actors: Report

After the remarkable success of Sunny Deol's film Gadar 2, the actor is reportedly set to star in Border 2. The film will be produced by JP Dutta who helmed the 1997 hit Border and will have a new ensemble cast of younger actors, as reported by Pinkvilla. An official announcement about the same is expected in a couple of weeks. Also read: Gadar 2 box office day 8 collection: Sunny Deol's film enters ₹300 crore club, mints nearly ₹20 cr

Sunny Deol played Major Kuldip Singh Chandpuri in Border.

The 1997 film Border starred Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Pooja Bhatt, Tabu, Sharbani Mukherjee along with senior actors Raakhee, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Puneet Issar. It was among the biggest blockbuster in the 90s.

More about Border 2

Throwing light on its sequel, Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “The team has been discussing the probability of making a Border sequel for the last 2 to 3 years and everything has now finally fallen into place as the team is all set to make an official announcement of Border 2 in a fortnight. The team has identified a tale from the 1971 Indo-Pak war that is yet not told on the big screen and are all charged up to bring it to the spectacle.”

“Being a heavy-on action film, the team will be casting actors from the younger generation rather than bringing together the entire troop of Border. Sunny Deol will probably be the only actor from Border, who will be a part of Border 2 as well. It’s all in the early stages at the moment and more updates shall come our way once the film is officially announced very soon,” the source added.

Gadar 2 is a hit

Sunny and Gadar 2 co-star Ameesh Patel are currently riding high on the success of the film. They recently celebrated the film's success in Dubai. The film also stars Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma as Tara Singh's son Charanjeet. He had played Charanjeet in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha as a child actor.

Gadar 2 has now entered its second week and continues to churn massive numbers at the ticket counters. It has already crossed ₹ 300 crore at the domestic box office and continues to remain mostly houseful in theatres.

