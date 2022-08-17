After playing Alia Bhatt's mom in Darlings, Shefali Shah requests filmmakers to not offer her 'mother' roles

Actor Shefali Shah has been receiving appreciation for her role in Darlings. In the film, Shefali essayed the character of Alia Bhatt's mother. Now in a new interview, Shefali has requested the filmmakers to not come to her to play the role of mother and that she will not do it. Also Read: Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt brings out her quirky best in this dark comedy with questionable story

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shefali Shah's last release, Darlings, also starred actor Vijay Varma in a pivotal role. Co-produced by Alia and Shah Rukh Khan, the film was released on Netflix on August 5.

In an interview with Filmfare, Shefali said, "I'll play seventy when I am seventy. Unless you give me a role which is like starting from a certain age to a certain age and it blows my mind, and I say, you know, I'd die for this role. So it's not that I won't do it, but for god's sake, don't come to me with stuff because you've run out of imagination of who to cast as a mother. And I am a mother, proudly so. But don't make me the mother of a forty-year-old and a thirty-year-old because I'm not. Okay. The first is that."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She added, "Second, I want to play leads and parallel leads, and when I say leads and parallel leads, what I mean is playing one of the primary characters. Unfortunately, I need to use the terms 'lead' and 'parallel lead' because our industry otherwise doesn't know anything better than this. And give me something worth my while, really. Don't say things like, ‘We love your work and you’re one of the finest,' and then come and give me something that is insulting. Don't do it. Please don't do it. And I want to work, I want to work with all kinds of directors, I want to work on all kinds of stories."

On Wednesday, Shefali announced on Instagram that she has tested positive for Covid-19. She said, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shefali Shah shares on Instagram that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

Shefali will soon be seen in Delhi Crime 2 and Doctor G. Delhi Crime Season 2 will release on Netflix on August 26. The first season of the show written and directed by Richie Mehta, was based on the Delhi police's investigation of the 2012 Delhi gang rape.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON