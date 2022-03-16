After Priyanka Chopra's Sona in New York, Nick Jonas also launches 'tequila garden' in San Diego. See pics

After Priyanka Chopra opening her own restaurant in the US last year, husband Nick Jonas has also joined the ranks. The singer has launched a 'tequila garden' in San Diego. As per a report, Nick has partnered for the project with John Varvatos, who is the co-founder of Nick's tequila brand Villa One. The proposed new tequila garden will be part of the Villa One brand. (Also read: Priyanka chills with Nick at their LA home, shares glimpse of their baby's toys)

Nick has been very vocal about his love for tequila in the past. In an earlier interaction, he had shared that he was drawn to the drink as it is low sugar, something that he appreciates being a diabetic. He launched his own tequila brand in late 2019. Now, the brand is expanding with the Villa One Tequila Garden in San Diego.

An artist's rendition of how the upcoming tequila garden will look like.

The 29-year-old's tequila garden will feature patio-style seating, firepits, and communal tables, along with a bar. As per the report in Page Six, the bar menu will include over 160 tequilas and mezcals, along with specialty cocktails served with Villa One tequila.

The rooftop venue will include communal tables as well as firepits.

In a statement, Nick said, “Villa One Tequila Gardens was formed as a destination oasis where one can unwind and experience the ultimate after-work or weekend Tulum getaway right in the heart of San Diego."

Speaking to Page Six, Nick said about his love for tequila and the business ventures, “John and I became fast friends and collaborators the moment we met. We shared the same values of spending time with friends and family and our vision to create a high-quality tequila that could be shared during those special moments came to life with Villa One.”

Priyanka Chopra owns an Indian cuisine restaurant called Sona, situated in New York. Apart from other features, the restaurant features a private dining space named Mimi's, after Priyanka's nickname. Nick and Priyanka married in 2018 after dating for about a year. The two have a girl together, who was born via surrogacy earlier this year.

