After Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun to join hands with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for new film

Actor Allu Arjun, who is currently busy with the shoot of the second part in the Pushpa franchise, has signed his next project. It was announced on Friday that Arjun will team up with Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a new yet-untitled project which will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar of T Series. Also read: Allu Arjun takes a break from Pushpa 2 shoot, goes for safari with family at Ranthambore National Park. Watch

The film will mark the maiden collaboration between Allu Arjun and Sandeep. The latter is currently busy with the shoot of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Filming for this project will commence after Vanga completes his next film titled Spirit with Prabhas.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the announcement. In the comments section, fans said they’re expecting a dark thriller from the combination. One user wrote: “A dark thriller in this combo would be amazing (sic).” Another user wrote: “This combo after Pushpa and Animal will be something else (sic).”

Arjun recently completed filming a schedule of Pushpa 2 in Vishakhapatnam where they shot the introduction song. Pushpa 2 went on the floors last November with a look test. The film’s cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets and captioned the post as the beginning of the adventure.

The second part of Pushpa will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the character of Srivalli, along with Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj in key roles.

In Pushpa: The Rise, Arjun popularised the catchphrase ‘Thaggedhe Le’. Last November, he went on to introduce the new catchphrase for the second part at an event. He said that he hopes that the excitement he has for the movie touches the fans as well.

Originally shot in Telugu, the first part of Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages.

