Allu Arjun takes a break from Pushpa 2 shoot, goes for safari with family at Ranthambore National Park. Watch

Actor Allu Arjun, who is currently shooting for Pushpa: The Rule, spent quality time with his family over the weekend at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. A clip of Arjun enjoying Tiger safari with his family has surfaced on social media. He has apparently taken a small break from the sets of Pushpa 2. Also read: Allu Aravind is 'proud' he introduced son Allu Arjun, confirms six-year-old granddaughter Allu Arha's Shaakuntalam debut

In the video, Arjun is seated next to his son Allu Ayaan and clicking pictures of a tiger that can be seen a few feet away from their car. Arjun sported his Pushpa look in a black-and-white shirt.

The actor recently completed filming a schedule of Pushpa 2 in Vishakhapatnam where the makers filmed the introduction song. Pushpa 2 went on the floors last November with a look test. The film’s cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets. He captioned the post as the ‘beginning of the adventure’.

The second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of Pushpa: The Rise. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the character Srivalli. Actors Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj also appear in key roles.

In Pushpa: The Rise, Arjun popularised the catchphrase ‘Thaggedhe Le’. Last November, he went on to introduce the new catchphrase for the second part at an event. He said that he hopes that the excitement he has for the movie touches the fans as well. At the event, he said, “I know all of you have been asking me for updates about Pushpa 2. I have a small one. If it was ‘Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 1, it’ll be ‘Asalu Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 2. Definitely, I’m hoping everything will turn out to be positive. I’m excited, I hope that excitement touches you too.”

Originally shot in Telugu, the first part of Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages.

