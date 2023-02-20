Allu Aravind is 'proud' he introduced son Allu Arjun, confirms six-year-old granddaughter Allu Arha's Shaakuntalam debut

Film producer-distributor Allu Aravind has shared he is not just proud to be known as the father of Allu Arjun, but is also proud that he launched his son Allu Arjun. Telugu actor Allu Arjun made his debut as a child artiste with the 1985 film Vijetha at the age of three. Later, he had his first film as the lead actor in 2003 - Gangotri. Allu Aravind backed both the films. (Also read: Allu Arjun shares adorable video of daughter Arha on her sixth birthday, fans find it 'cute'.)

In a new interview, Allu Aravind said that earlier people recognised him from his films, and now they enquire about his son. “This is a proud moment for me. Sometimes, they come to me with their children and say, 'You know who he is? He is the father of your favourite hero, Allu Arjun. Firstly, I am proud as a father. Secondly, I am proud because I introduced him. We still live under one roof and every day we come across each other. So we talk about everything under the sun,” he told India Today.

Allu Aravind also confirmed that his granddaughter, Allu Arjun's daughter Arha, who turned six last year, is set for her debut with Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam. He added that it is a small role in Shaakuntalam and “she is very energetic and we are excited."

After ruling the box office countrywide last year with Pushpa The Rise (2021), Allu Arjun is now working on the second instalment of the three-part film. He plays the titular role of Pushpa, lorry driver-cum-sandalwood smuggler in the film.

The upcoming film is titled Pushpa The Rule and will focus on the face-off between the protagonist and the antagonist played by Fahadh Faasil. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and will be directed by Sukumar who also directed the first film.

Before Pushpa The Rise, Allu Arjun was seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which released in 2020 and has been remade in Hindi as Shehzada. Shehzada, with Kartik Aaryan stepping into Allu Arjun's shoes, released last Friday and has had a dismal show at the ticket windows.

