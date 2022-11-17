Allu Arjun’s fans take to streets, ask for update on Pushpa The Rule. See pics

Actor Allu Arjun is all set to commence shooting for Pushpa: The Rule aka Pushpa 2 this month. The star’s fans recently took to the streets in different parts of the country and even outside India and demanded an update, on the second film, from the team. With banners in their hands that read ‘we want Pushpa 2 update’, fans in small groups went on the streets. (Also Read | Allu Arjun introduces Pushpa The Rule catchphrase at event, says ‘Asalu Thaggedhe Le’. Watch)

The project went on the floors last Sunday with a look test. The film’s cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek took to Instagram to share a picture from the sets and captioned the post as the beginning of the adventure. The regular shooting commences later this month.

Industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share pictures of Allu Arjun’s fans on the streets with banners in their hands. In the picture, fans from places such as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, and UAE took to the streets asking for updates.

“After the success of #PushpaTheRise , the cult of restless #AlluArjun fans have taken to the streets asking for an update on the sequel! This rage amongst fans is absolutely fantastic, a phenomena never witnessed before! The fervour and the excitement in their voices was loud (sic),” Ramesh tweeted.

Pushpa: The Rule, the second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

Recently, Allu Arjun gave fans an exciting update about Pushpa 2. Arjun went on to introduce the new catchphrase for the second part and said that he hopes that the excitement he has for the movie reaches the fans as well.

In his speech from an event, he said, “I know all of you have been asking me for updates about Pushpa 2. I have a small one. If it was ‘Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 1, it’ll be ‘Asalu Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 2. Definitely, I’m hoping everything will turn out to be positive. I’m excited, I hope that excitement touches you too.”

