Has Rashmika Mandanna purchased 5 flats in different cities? She clarifies with a witty response

Since her debut in 2016 with the Kannada film Kirik Party opposite Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna has fast become the top choice across several different film industries. Recently, a Twitter account claimed that in the past five years, the actor had purchased five luxurious flats in five different cities. Rashmika refuted the claim by replying to the post on Twitter and stated, "I wish it were true". (Also read: Rashmika Mandanna on hate from trolls: ‘Don’t be abusive, it’s mentally affecting…’)

On Friday, an Indian film news account on Twitter claimed, "#Rashmika owns 5 luxurious apartments in 5 places." The post also shared a visual with this declaration, "Did you know? In just 5 years of career, Rashmika bought 5 luxurious apartments in 5 different places. In Hyderabad, Goa, Coorg, Mumbai and Bangalore. She invested in properties back to back in 2021."

The Twitter post which Rashmika replied to

Rashmika denied the claim.

Rashmika put the rumour to rest by adding two emojis of a happy face with a tear and shared, "I wish it were true". She also added an Instagram post with the caption, "Be happy peeps.. keep hope..your happiness and peace comes above all..Life is just too short for negative feels."

The actor resides in a bungalow with her parents in Virajpet, Karnataka and in 2021, she had put up an Instagram Story about a new home in Goa. She captioned a photo of a swimming pool with a statue of Buddha, "When you have a new home in Goa? Jealous much?" It is not known if she owns homes in Hyderabad or Mumbai where she often shoots for her film projects.

In 2021, the actor became known all over the country with the tremendous success of Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, which became a blockbuster hit. She starred as Srivalli, who becomes Pushpa's fiancée by the end of the film. Prior to that, she was also part of the hit Telugu films Geetha Govindam (2018) with Vijay Devarakonda and Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020) with Mahesh Babu.

Last year, the actor made her Hindi debut with Vikas Bahl's Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She also starred in Netflix's Hindi film Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and the Tamil film Varisu with Vijay this year. Besides the eagerly awaited Pushpa sequel, Rashmika will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri. The Hindi film will be released on August 11, 2023.

