After Salman Khan announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel, Kabir Khan says ‘idea not formed' yet

Late last night, Salman Khan made an impromptu announcement at the RRR event in Mumbai when he revealed that the sequel to his 2015 hit Bajrangi Bhaijaan will soon be in the making. As per PTI, speaking at the event, Salman said that SS Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad would write the film’s script. However, Kabir Khan, who directed the first movie, has now said that the film’s idea hasn’t been ‘formed’ yet.

As Salman fans got excited at the development and flooded social media with reactions, Bajrangi Bhaijaan director Kabir Khan stated that the announcement may have been made by Salman but there's still a lot of work to be done on the sequel.

In an interaction with IndiaToday.in, Kabir said, “That announcement is something that Salman did. Neither the script is written, nor has the idea been formed really. There is literally nothing right now we can talk about.”

On Sunday night, Salman had appeared as a guest for the Mumbai event of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming multi-starrer RRR. There, in an interaction with Karan Johar - who was hosting the event - Salman said, “I have a strong relationship with Rajamouli and his father, as he wrote Bajrangi Bhaijaan and soon we will be working together again for Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2.”

Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad is a noted screenwriter, who has written Bajrangi Bhaijaan, among many other films. When Karan asked if Salman was confirming that a sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan is underway, Salman replied, "Yes, but now the focus should be on RRR."

Bajrangi Bhaijaan starred Kareena Kapoor, Harshali Malhotra, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui apart from Salman. The film followed Bajrangi (played by Salman) who finds a Pakistani speech-impaired girl (Harshali) separated from her family in India, and attempts to take her across the border to her home. The film was one of the biggest hits of 2015. It is Salman’s most successful film at the box office till date.