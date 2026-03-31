After Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara to star opposite Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally's film
Nayanthara has been cast as the leading lady in the upcoming action drama, in which she will star opposite Salman Khan for the first time.
Salman Khan has found his leading lady for his next film! Nayanthara, who is often called Lady Superstar for her work in South Indian films, has been cast opposite Salman in the action drama. A few days ago, it was announced that this project will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally. It will be backed by producer Dil Raju.
Nayanthara cast opposite Salman Khan
On March 31, the makers announced that Nayanthara will be seen opposite Salman in the film. Sri Venkateswara Creations wrote in a new post, “The Queen Arrives. The epitome of versatility and excellence #NAYANTHARA joins #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm. It’s an honour to have You on board for something truly special that’s underway.”
Meanwhile, Vamshi took to his X account and welcomed Nayanthara officially. He wrote in a new post, “Happy to welcome #NAYANTHARA on board #SalmanKhanVamshiPaidipallyFilm. Always admired her for the grace, strength and the dignity that she always carries. Super Excited for what we are about to create.”
The new film will be produced by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations. Dil Raju has produced over 60 films and won two National Film Awards for producing Telugu films Maharshi and Shatamanam Bhavati.
The filmmaker–producer duo joins hands with Salman Khan for the very first time. Vamshi Paidipally and Dil Raju have previously collaborated on five successful films, all of which became major blockbusters. With production set to begin next month, more details about the film will be unveiled soon.
About Nayanthara
Nayanthara has established herself as a leading star, having worked for more than two decades. She acted in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, even Kannada projects, before debuting in Hindi in 2023 with Shah Rukh Khan co-starrer Jawan. In these 20 years, she played girl-next-door leads, made cameo appearances, and even appeared in a couple of special numbers before picking roles that made her the hero of the story.
Nayanthara was last seen in the Telugu film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu alongside Chiranjeevi. She will be seen next in Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups, which stars Yash.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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