After sharing pic of ‘khoobsurat’ son Bobby Deol, Dharmendra apologises to fans for 'boring' them with string of tweets

Dharmendra was feeling a lot of love for his younger son Bobby Deol when he shared an appreciation tweet for him on Tuesday. He shared a throwback photo of Bobby but wrote that he doesn't take good care of himself.

“Ye chihra…Apna khayal nahin rakhta (this face, doesn't take care of himself),” he wrote with Bobby's picture, which showed him smiling at the camera. A day later, Dharmendra replied to his tweet and explained it for his fans. “Apne khoobsoorat Bobby ko kabhi kabhi samjhane ke liye aisi tasveeren post kar deta hoon ta ke woh hamesha apna khayal rakhe (Sometimes to get through to my beautiful Bobby, I post such pictures so that he always takes care of himself). Friends, I am extremely happy to be blessed with such loving kids,” he wrote.

Also on Tuesday, Dharmendra replied to a bunch of fans, thanking them for the pictures they had posted of him, videos and clips from old movies and more. Some even tagged him in posts featuring his other son Sunny Deol. Dharmendra thanked them all for sharing their love for his family.

However, Dharmendra also apologised to his fans for the long string of tweets. “Aaj, jane kiyon ek saath kai tweet kar diye (Today, I don't know why I shared so many tweets). Friends, Sorry to bore you,” he wrote in a tweet.

Dharmendra has four children from his first marriage to Prakash Kaur--sons Sunny and Bobby, and daughters Ajeita and Vijeta. From second marriage to Hema Malini, he has daughters Esha and Ahana Deol.

Dharmendra will be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead with Alia Bhatt. It also stars Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The crew recently shot a portion of the movie in New Delhi.