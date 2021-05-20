After testing negative for Covid-19, Pooja Hegde stresses on post recovery care

Pooja Hegde tested positive for Covid-19 on April 26, and now after her successful recovery earlier this month, the actor calls herself “lucky” to have survived with mild symptoms.

Sharing her Covid-battle, the actor says, “It was a crazy period. The experience of losing your sense of smell was a very weird sensation. Other than I was pretty okay with everything.”

The 30-year-old, who took to social media to share about her recovery on May 5, is much better now, however, she asserts that she is not letting her guard down and continues to take all necessary precautions.

“I am feeling good now. I was lucky and one of the fortunate ones to have not very bad case and I had very mild symptoms. I am okay now,” she says, adding, “I have been little careful even after testing negative. I did not overexert myself because they say it is important to take care of yourself after you recover.”

Talking from her experience, Hegde emphasises that every person who has recovered from Covid, should be extra cautious going forward as there is a possibility of relapse.

“Post recovery care is very important,” she points and elaborates, “You have to drink a lot of water. Even your skin and hair become very dry. You energy levels dip and you feel down. So, you need to take care of these things by eating very well. That is very important. It is just so that you don’t get a relapse. Your body has fought a lot, the infection… and it needs to have its down time and get the rest to fully recover.”

The actor, who has films including Radhe Shyam and Cirkus in the pipeline, wants people do be mindful of a few things in their post Covid situation.

“Keep checking your oxygen levels, keep monitoring with the pulse oximeter. I think no detail is too small. You have to really make sure that you are taking care of yourself because you never know when things take a turn,” she concludes with a word of caution.