Ahaan Panday gets special love from sister Alanna on Raksha Bandhan; she shares unseen videos from wedding

Ahaan Panday is getting a lot of love from sister Alanna Panday this Raksha Bandhan. The vlogging star took to Instagram to share happy videos of the young actor from her 2023 wedding. Have you watched these moments from Alanna Panday's wedding video?

Alanna's Raksha Bandhan post

The videos show Ahaan walking Alanna down the aisle, helping her fix her lehenga and giving hugs to her husband, Ivor McCray. Ahaan looked dashing in his cream sherwani and cream saafa. Alanna also looked stunning in her ivory outfit.

“Happy Raksha Bandhan little brother, love you @ahaanpandayy,” she wrote with the post. Their cousin Ananya Panday posted a like on the video and other celebrities also showered love. “Fav sibling duo,” wrote a fan while another said, “The most beautiful bond." An Ahaan fan wrote, “I so wish you were here in India today!," hoping to catch a few Raksha Bandhan celebrations pictures perhaps.

What's up with Ahaan?

While Alanna is away from India with husband Ivor and their adorable son River, Ahaan was spotted out and about in Mumbai on Saturday. He was seen heading somewhere with Aneet Padda, his co-star from their debut movie, Saiyaara. The film released in July and became the biggest romance Bollywood has ever producer, earning upwards of ₹500 crore worldwide over three weeks in theatres. The film is still doing solid business, giving new releases tough competition.

Ahaan is the son of actor Chunky Panday's brother Chikki and his wife Deanne.

Who else is celebrating Raksha Bandhan?

Ananya Panday also sent her wishes for Ahaan via Instagram.

Suniel Shetty also wished his sisters on Raksha Bandhan, calling them his "strength." Along with a picture, the actor wrote, “With these two by my side, I've never had to look far for strength, love, or grounding. Grateful today... And every single day. Happy Raksha Bandhan.”

Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram handle and wished his sisters, Priya and Namrata, with an adorable message. "Priya and Anju, having you as my sisters is the biggest blessing life could give me. Thank you for filling my life with love and strength. Happy Raksha Bandhan," the actor shared.

Rhea Chakraborty also wished her little one, younger brother Showik, on Raksha Bandhan 2025.