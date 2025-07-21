Ahaan Panday is ‘shell-shocked’ after Karan Johar's praise for Saiyaara: ‘I grew up watching Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’

Actor Ahaan Panday is basking in the record-breaking success of Saiyaara. The musical romance, which marks his acting debut, was released in theatres on July 18. Filmmaker Karan Johar recently reviewed the film and called Ahaan's performance ‘spectacular.’ Ahaan has now reacted to the praise, sharing that he is ‘truly shell-shocked’ after hearing these words from the filmmaker. (Also read: Karan Johar slams troll calling him ‘nepo kid ka daijaan’ for praising Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's Saiyaara: 'Chup kar') Ahaan Panday has reacted to the glowing review of Saiyaara from Karan Johar.

What Ahaan Panday said

On Monday, Ahaan took to his Instagram Stories and reposted Karan Johar's post where he had reviewed Saiyaara. He added a few lines below to sum up his emotions. It read, “I grew up watching KKHH, I grew up to your school of cinema, and to hear this from you, I am truly shell-shocked. Thank you sir, from the bottom of my heart for this and for everything you've given us, thank you a thousand times over.”

Ahaan Panday via Instagram Stories.

Karan Johar's review of Saiyaara

Karan reviewed Saiyaara and called it the best film of director Mohit Suri's career. He went on to add, “What a debut @ahaanpandayy !!!! You broke my heart and yet energised me as a filmmaker… your eyes spoke volumes and I can’t wait to see your journey ahead…. You are spectacular!!!! Welcome to the movies !!! @aneetpadda_ you gorgeous girl… how lovely and amazing are you!!! Your silences spoke volumes and your vulnerability and strength moved me to tears…. Both Ahaan and you were beyond magical! My congratulations to the entire music and technical team of #saiyaara .. ( special mention to the brilliant editing team) and a special shout out to the casting queen @shanoosharmarahihai ! Love you Shanoo!!!”

Saiyaara revolves around love story that blossoms between a short-tempered musician named Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday) and Vaani (Aneet Padda), a shy, aspiring journalist. The film received praise for the easy chemistry between the two leads and the music, with the songs becoming an instant hit with fans. The film is produced by YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani.