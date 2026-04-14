Ahaan Panday to reunite with Mohit Suri for another romantic drama after Saiyaara success

Actor Ahaan Panday made his debut with filmmaker Mohit Suri’s romantic musical Saiyaara, which earned him immense fame and accolades. Now, Ahaan is all set to reunite with Mohit for an upcoming romantic drama.

Ahaan Panday to work with Mohit Suri

Ahaan Panday made his debut with Mohit Suri's romantic drama Saiyaara.

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According to Variety India, Ahaan will headline Mohit Suri's next romantic drama for Yash Raj Films (YRF).

“Mohit finished writing the plot for his new film, a romcom with an older guy and a younger girl. But that didn’t work out with the actor he had in mind. It was Aditya Chopra who suggested he make another rom-com with Ahaan. Since his second film is an action film in which he plays a gangster, the producer felt that the duo returning with romance is something the audiences would lap up,” read the report.

The portal mentioned that following the success of Saiyaara, expectations are riding high on director Mohit’s next project. While several names had been doing the rounds regarding the film’s casting, it has now been confirmed that Ahaan has been roped in for the upcoming venture.

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{{^usCountry}} “Presently, Mohit is rewriting the script to fit Ahaan. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year,” it further mentioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Presently, Mohit is rewriting the script to fit Ahaan. The film is expected to go on floors by the end of this year,” it further mentioned. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} At the moment, Ahaan is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's action romance. The film also features Sharvari, Aaishvary Thackeray, Bobby Deol and Jimmy Shergill in lead roles. In this project, Ahaan will take on the action-romance genre in the upcoming film. About Saiyaara {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the moment, Ahaan is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's action romance. The film also features Sharvari, Aaishvary Thackeray, Bobby Deol and Jimmy Shergill in lead roles. In this project, Ahaan will take on the action-romance genre in the upcoming film. About Saiyaara {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Saiyaara became a phenomenon after its release in theatres last year in July. The romantic drama grossed ₹577 crore worldwide, becoming not just the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, but also the highest-grossing romantic film in the history of Indian cinema. It also catapulted its two leads to overnight stardom, particularly among the younger audiences. Saiyaara marked Ahaan’s Bollywood debut, while Aneet Padda, who had earlier worked in Kajol’s Salaam Venky, made her first leading role appearance in films with this project. The film was also backed by the production banner YRF. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saiyaara became a phenomenon after its release in theatres last year in July. The romantic drama grossed ₹577 crore worldwide, becoming not just the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, but also the highest-grossing romantic film in the history of Indian cinema. It also catapulted its two leads to overnight stardom, particularly among the younger audiences. Saiyaara marked Ahaan’s Bollywood debut, while Aneet Padda, who had earlier worked in Kajol’s Salaam Venky, made her first leading role appearance in films with this project. The film was also backed by the production banner YRF. {{/usCountry}}

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Saiyaara tells the story of a struggling musician, Krish, who finds love with a budding journalist and poet, Vaani Batra. Their relationship faces several challenges, and how they overcome them forms the crux of the story. The film received positive reviews from both critics and audiences, with particular praise for the chemistry between the leads. It is available to watch on Netflix.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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