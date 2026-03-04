Ahaan Panday reveals he underwent a major surgery after Saiyaara; take a look at the details
While Saiyaara made him a star, Ahaan Panday was privately dealing with one of the toughest phases of his life. Take a look
After his breakout performance in Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday became one of Bollywood’s most talked-about newcomers, celebrated for both his performance and his effortless chemistry with co-star Aneet. But what fans didn’t know was that behind the scenes, the actor was quietly recovering from one of the most challenging physical battles of his life.
A painful setback
In a recent interview with Esquire India, Ahaan revealed that he underwent a major shoulder surgery shortly after the release of Saiyaara, a fact he kept completely private at the time. The actor explained that the surgery was a result of a lingering injury from a snowmobile accident years earlier.
“I actually got a whole surgery done after the release of Saiyaara last year. And it’s one of the most painful surgeries you can do, with the longest recovery time,” he shared.
Doctors warned him that the procedure would reset his physical progress entirely, forcing him to start from scratch. But instead of letting that discourage him, Ahaan used it as motivation. “I used to feel motivated by actors who had dramatic gym transformations. But that was usually from a certain unhealthy body type to a healthy one. This was different; I went from being injured, to not being able to move, to not being able to lift, to being able to lift,” he said.
Silent recovery
The recovery process was gruelling with months in a cast, limited movement, and slow progress. Yet, as Ahaan recalled, “I don’t know how nobody realised!”
Even though his body was visibly changing during the healing process, Ahaan chose not to speak publicly about it. Only a few fans, he said, picked up on the signs. “Since I’m not online too much, they started asking my mom because she’s into fitness and all. They were like, why is he losing so much weight?” he revealed.
What’s next for Ahaan Panday
With his recovery behind him, Ahaan is now gearing up for his next big project which is an untitled action romance directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film, co-starring Sharvari Wagh, marks his second collaboration with the banner and promises a fresh on-screen pairing.
