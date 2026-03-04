Ahaan Panday reveals he underwent a major surgery after Saiyaara; take a look at the details

After his breakout performance in Saiyaara , Ahaan Panday became one of Bollywood’s most talked-about newcomers, celebrated for both his performance and his effortless chemistry with co-star Aneet. But what fans didn’t know was that behind the scenes, the actor was quietly recovering from one of the most challenging physical battles of his life.

A painful setback In a recent interview with Esquire India, Ahaan revealed that he underwent a major shoulder surgery shortly after the release of Saiyaara, a fact he kept completely private at the time. The actor explained that the surgery was a result of a lingering injury from a snowmobile accident years earlier.

“I actually got a whole surgery done after the release of Saiyaara last year. And it’s one of the most painful surgeries you can do, with the longest recovery time,” he shared.

Doctors warned him that the procedure would reset his physical progress entirely, forcing him to start from scratch. But instead of letting that discourage him, Ahaan used it as motivation. “I used to feel motivated by actors who had dramatic gym transformations. But that was usually from a certain unhealthy body type to a healthy one. This was different; I went from being injured, to not being able to move, to not being able to lift, to being able to lift,” he said.