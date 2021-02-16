Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery, Saif Ali Khan chills with Ranveer Singh on set. See pics
Ranveer Singh and Saif Ali Khan were spotted together on set. The duo was dressed in white, in pictures shared online.
By HT Entertainment Desk
FEB 16, 2021
Actors Ranveer Singh and Saif Ali Khan were recently spotted bonding over coffee. The Bollywood stars were seen seated in a make-shift tent, in photos that have surfaced online.

Saif was seen sporting a white tee with white pants, while Ranveer matched his white T-shirt with grey pants. The two stars appeared to be on the sets of a shoot. Ranveer and Saif also posed for a quick selfie with costume designer and wardrobe consultant Leepakshi Ellawadi.

Ranveer and Saif have been busy for numerous reasons lately. Ranveer has been shooting for his upcoming movie Cirkus, helmed by Rohit Shetty. This marks his second full-length collaboration with the director, after Simmba. Ranveer will also be seen in Sooryavanshi.

He also has the sports drama '83. Ranveer will be seen in the film as former cricketer Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone plays Ranveer's on-screen wife in the project.

As for Saif, the actor has been busy on the professional and personal front. He was last seen in Tandav, which made headlines for several reasons. The actor will soon be seen in Bhoot Police, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jaaved Jaaferi. He also has Bunty Aur Babli 2 in the pipeline. Saif is also set to play Raavan in Adipurush.

On the personal front, Saif and actor Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to welcome their second baby.

