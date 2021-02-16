Priyanka Chopra-Ranveer Singh discuss double dates, whether they wear Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone's clothes. Watch
Priyanka Chopra got co-star and friend Ranveer Singh to chat with her about her new book, Unfinished. The two also discussed their spouses, Nick Jonas and Deepika Padukone, respectively.
A clip from their interaction shows Ranveer asking Priyanka to tell everyone more about 'Nick Jiju'. Priyanka reminded him how is already good friends with Nick considering how he sent Nick a customised Nutella jar but did not send one to her.
Ranveer then spoke about how he met Nick at Priyanka's wedding reception in Mumbai in December 2018. "I must say he is a fine gentleman, extremely chivalrous, very very warm. We chilled together. He is a lot of fun," he said.
Priyanka said, "I can't wait for us to go on, like a double date together and just do something really fun." She also asked Ranveer if he ever steals clothes from Deepika's closet but he denies doing it, adding that it is she who steals his clothes.
Priyanka added that she, too, steals Nick's outfits, sometimes before he has been able to wear it even once. "I had a feeling that you guys would also have that kind of dynamic," she said.
Ranveer and Priyanka's fans loved seeing them interacting with each other. "It always fun hearing Priyanka and Ranveer in conservation . Love their friendship," wrote a fan. "Love seeing them together i love this friendship and the stealing clothes," wrote another.
Priyanka and Ranveer have worked in three movies together. While they played siblings in Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do, they also played a married couple in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani. They also starred together in Gunday.
Priyanka launched her book earlier in February. It chronicles her childhood in India, attending school in US, becoming Miss World, entering Bollywood, then Hollywood and marrying Nick Jonas.
