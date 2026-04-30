AI imagines Tom Cruise, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan as MI9 cast. See pics

Hollywood star Tom Cruise might have bid adieu to the MI franchise with Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning in 2025, but it looks like fans aren’t ready to say goodbye yet. An AI artist named Rishav Kumar took to Instagram to reimagine the spy series’ cast with some Indian faces. All while they also promoted an imaginary updated version of the Hindustan Ambassador car.

MI9 imagined with Bollywood celebrities

Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tom Cruise and Priyanka Chopra in a fictional MI9. (Credit: Rishav Kumar/Instagram )

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“MI : 9 cast in India - BTS photos from look test with the star of the movie - THE AMBASSADOR 2026,” wrote Rishav, posting a set of AI-generated photos on Instagram. The pictures show Tom in a sherwani and later in a turban, posing with the upgraded Ambassador featuring a rangoli-style design on top. Deepika Padukone in a black dress, Priyanka Chopra in a lehenga, and Ranveer Singh in a kurta and turban also join him. The artist imagined the Bollywood celebs and Tom in Rajasthan.

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{{^usCountry}} Posting another set of pictures, he wrote, “MI:9 will be introducing the ambassador to the world, setting a new benchmark for Indian luxury cars. THE AMBASSADOR 2026. What if the ambassador was relaunched as a competitor for @rollsroycecars and @bentleymotors?” The pictures show the ‘cast’ of the imaginary MI9, including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika, Ranveer, Tom, and Priyanka posing on the red carpet. One picture also shows Amitabh driving the luxe vehicle as the rest of the cast join him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Posting another set of pictures, he wrote, “MI:9 will be introducing the ambassador to the world, setting a new benchmark for Indian luxury cars. THE AMBASSADOR 2026. What if the ambassador was relaunched as a competitor for @rollsroycecars and @bentleymotors?” The pictures show the ‘cast’ of the imaginary MI9, including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika, Ranveer, Tom, and Priyanka posing on the red carpet. One picture also shows Amitabh driving the luxe vehicle as the rest of the cast join him. {{/usCountry}}

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“Incredible vision,” commented an Instagram-user while another wrote, “I’ve never been so disappointed in my life to know this is Ai. Great job though, man. This was perfect. Respect!” One commented, “1st shot made me think like it's real...its looking crazy good...Why not make that happen??” while another thought, “Should this be the vision board for Ambassador?? Jus saying.” An Instagram-user even commented, “Great visuals! Tom cruise in turban hits differently!”

Recent work

Amitabh last starred in Nag Ashwin’s 2024 hit Kalki 2898 AD and is now shooting its sequel. Ranveer is fresh off the success of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar films, which grossed over ₹3000 crore worldwide. Deepika last starred in the 2024 films Fighter, Kalki 2898 AD and Singham Again. She is now shooting for Siddharth Anand’s King with Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s Raaka with Allu Arjun. Last seen in The Bluff, Priyanka is shooting for SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi with Mahesh Babu. Tom Cruise was last seen in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and will soon star in Digger.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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