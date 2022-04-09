Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Airplane with Sonu Sood's face takes flight, actor calls it 'maa ki dua ka asar'

Sonu Sood shared a video of a SpiceJet plane taking off, with his picture on it. Last year, Spicejet honoured Sonu for his humanitarian work during the Covid-19 pandemic.
A picture of the Spicejet plane with Sonu Sood';s picture.
Updated on Apr 09, 2022
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Sonu Sood shared a video of an airplane with his picture on his Instagram feed on Saturday. Sharing the clip, Sonu credited his success to his mother's blessings. Last year, SpiceJet had honoured Sonu for his humanitarian work during Covid-19, by putting his image on its Boeing 737 aircraft. (Also Read: Fan wants Sonu Sood to distribute chilled beer this summer, the actor asks if he'd like 'bhujia' with it)

Sharing the video, Sonu wrote, “Bass ma ki dua ka asar hai. Asli udaan abhi baaki hai (All this is happening because of my mother's blessings. The real flight is still left).” Along with Sonu's picture, the plane also had “A salute to the saviour Sonu Sood” written on it.

One fan commented, “lots of respect for you sir,” another one said, “Can't wait to travel on that one.” While one wrote, “congratulations," one simply wrote, “wow.”

Sonu and SpiceJet had come together at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, to work closely to help bring back thousands of stranded Indians from abroad. Together, the two brought back more than 1,500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Philippines, Almaty and other countries.

Last year, when SpiceJet honoured Sonu, he shared several pictures of the aircraft on Twitter and wrote, “Remember coming from Moga to Mumbai on an unreserved ticket. Thank you everyone for all the love. Miss my parents more. @flyspicejet.” 

Sonu is currently hosting MTV's Roadies. The first episode of the new season premiered on April 8, 2022. He will soon be seen in Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Prithviraj. Produced by Yash Raj Films', Prithviraj is based on the life of medieval Indian king Prithviraj Chauhan who fought against Muhammad of Ghor's invasion. Akshay Kumar plays the titular role in the film that also marks the debut of Manushi Chillar. Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in the film. The film is set to release on June 3, 2022 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

