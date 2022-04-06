Fan wants Sonu Sood to distribute chilled beer this summer, actor asks if he'd like 'bhujia' with it

Sonu Sood had a hilarious response to a fan's tweet about getting some chilled beer in the summers. Sonu has helped many people over past two years since the Covid-19 pandemic began. He arranged for the transportation of many people stuck away from home, and also facilitated several others with medical and other services. (Also read: Sonu Nigam shows how woman attended his party but thanked Sonu Sood for it)

Sharing a meme, a fan asked where was Sonu Sood now during the harsh summers. The meme said, "Sardiyon me kambal daan karne walo, garmiyon me thandi beer nahi pilaoge (Those who distrubute blankets in winters, won't you serve us chilled beer in summers)?" The actor had a funny response and wrote, "Beer ke saath bhujia chalega (Will bhujia be fine as snacks to go with the beer)?"

Fans were quite impressed with Sonu's quirky response. One of them wrote, “Now that's what we call the helping hand. ” Another one commented, “Messiah for a reason. ” Some also asked if they could get just the snacks. "Bhujia ke liye beer pina zaruri hai kya (Can we get the snacks without drinking beer)?

Sonu is currently working on the TV show, MTV Roadies. He recently started hosting the new season of the show, the shoot of which is currently taking place in South Africa. He has stepped into the shoes of Rannvijay Singha who had been on the show for the past 18 years. About his new venture, Sonu said in a statement, "I am overjoyed to begin the Roadies shoot. It is one reality show I have been following very closely over the years, and I am very excited to add my flavour to it. I am sure it will be a journey like no other." The new season will premiere on April 8.

Sonu Sood will soon be seen in Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Prithviraj. Produced by Yash Raj Films', Prithviraj is based on the life of medievel Indian king Prithviraj Chauhan who fought against Muhammad of Ghor's invasion. Akshay Kumar plays the titular role in the film that also marks the debut of Manushi Chillar. Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in the film. The film is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail