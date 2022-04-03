Sonu Nigam shows how woman attended his Padma Shri party but thanked 'Padmabhushan' Sonu Sood for it

Sonu Nigam has shared a fun incident that happened with him at his own party. A fan mistook him for Sonu Sood and wished him a ‘happy birthday’ during the party. Sonu received the Padma Shri award from president Ram Nath Kovind during a ceremony on Monday and he held a party to celebrate later. (Also read: Aamir Khan attends Sonu Nigam’s party for his Padma Shri win, gives him a hug. Watch)

Sonu shared a screenshot of the woman's post and wrote, "I am so touched by the Congratulations Note she's written for "Sonu Sood's Padmabhushan". She actually wished me Happy Birthday at the party. Then finally realised I'm Sonu Sood and it's my Padmabhushan Party. #hatsoff #fanforlife."

YouTuber Sahil Khatter commented, "Sonu Sood will drop her home," referring to the actor's relief work during the first lockdown after the outbreak of the pandemic. Actor Sanam Sheikh also wrote, “She wished you happpy birthday at the party ???????? Rofl rofl rofl. Arre arre arre.. pagli rulaegi kya.”

There were several posts from the party on the woman's account. While none of her posts mentioned Sonu Sood (perhaps edited later), comments on most of them joked about “Padma Bhushan Sonu Sood” and "Padma phool Sonu Sood". One of the posts, that included a pic of Sonu Nigam was edited Sunday morning.

Sonu Nigam's party was attended by actors Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor, Rohit Roy, singers Shaan, Neha Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, and his wife-actor Disha Parmar, among many others.

The President presented Padma awards for 2022 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Apart from the Padma Shri award, Sonu Nigam is also a recipient of other accolades, including a National Film Award.

Sonu Nigam sings predominantly in Hindi and Kannada language films but has also sung in Odia, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Nepali, Malayalam, Kannada, Bhojpuri, and other Indian languages.

