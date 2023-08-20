Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan turn cheerleaders for Abhishek Bachchan’s new film Ghoomer. See pics

Abhishek Bachchan's Ghoomer, which was released on August 18, is receiving love and praise for the story as well as the performances. Now, unseen pictures of Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan posing with Abhishek and his co-star Saiyami Kher and filmmaker R Balki from a recent screening of Ghoomer have surfaced online. Sharing one such picture on Reddit, a person wrote, "Just them against the world…" Also read: Abhishek Bachchan says Aishwarya Rai teaches daughter Aaradhya the legacy of her surname

Aishwarya and Aaradhya's pics with Team Ghoomer

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan pose with Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and R Balki.

The mother-daughter duo twinned in matching black sweatshirts, which had the name of the film Ghoomer written in yellow on them. Abhishek also wore the same sweatshirt.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan smiled as they posed with Abhishek, Saiyami Kher and R Balki on either side. In one more picture, Aishwarya touched Aaradhya's cheek as they posed for another group photo.

Abhishek sneaked into a Ghoomer screening

On Friday, Abhishek Bachchan visited a Mumbai theatre to surprise fans during the intermission of Ghoomer. The actor shared a video on Twitter or X to show the audience's reaction to him walking into the theatre. In the clip, Abhishek can be heard saying, “Theek hai picture abhi tak (Is the film good so far)?”

The actor was also seen cutting a cake with children, signing autographs, clicking pictures and interacting with fans in the clip. One of the fans said in the video, “What an amazing movie… Abhishek Bachchan hits the ball out of the park.” Tweeting the video, Abhishek wrote, “My heartfelt thanks to all of you, who came together and shared your love. Being a part of this was truly touching and meant a lot to me.”

Recently, Ghoomer also received love from former cricketer Virender Sehwag. "Really enjoyed watching the film Ghoomer . Cricket, inspiration aur emotions bhar bhar ke hain. Apne Aasoon leke jaana theatre main. Yeh hain mera Ghoomer review (The film is all about cricket, inspiration and emotions. Be ready to cry. Check out my review)," he wrote on X along with a video of himself talking about the film.

About Ghoomer

The Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher-starrer sports drama is the tale of a paraplegic sportswoman, played by Saiyami, who becomes a successful cricketer after defeating all the odds under the guidance of her coach, Abhishek.

Directed by R Balki, Ghoomer also features Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in key roles. The makers of the film had recently organised a screening in Mumbai, attended by the cast, crew, and their families.

