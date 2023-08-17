Abhishek Bachchan says Aishwarya Rai teaches daughter Aaradhya the legacy of her surname: ‘She must respect that’

Abhishek on his surname

In an appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Abhishek said, "My surname is sacred to me. I am whatever I am today because of my surname, which was given to me by my grandfather, and my father did a fantastic job of furthering that name, and the dignity associated with it."

Aishwarya teaches Aaradhya

Talking about how he makes sure that Aaradhya is also aware of the weight of that legacy, Abhishek revealed Aishwarya also conveys the same to their daughter Aaradhya. He added, “I see my wife teach that to my daughter. We don’t want to put pressure on her, but (she) must be respectful of what her father, her dada ji, her pardada ji (her grandfather, great-grandfather) have done and achieved, and she must respect that, and never do anything to deplete that.”

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot on April 20, 2007. They became parents to daughter, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011.

About Ghoomer

Abhishek can be seen in R Balki's Ghoomer, releasing this Friday in cinemas on August 18. The sports drama also stars Shabana Azmi, Saiyami Kher and Angad Bedi. Ghoomer portrays the inspiring tale of a paraplegic sportsperson, played by Saiyami Kher, who excels as a cricketer under the guidance of her coach, played by Abhishek.

The Hindustan Times review of the film said, "Other than a great story and writing, Ghoomer rides high on its perfect casting and on-point performances. Abhishek is terrific and has put his A game forward. I crave to watch him do such nuanced and eccentric roles, and he does full justice to them. Though he is ruthless and unsympathetic as Paddy, his character has an emotional arc that you can't miss. Also, his drunk scenes would instantly remind you of his father Amitabh Bachchan. The variety senior Bachchan has shown in such characters is unmatched, and junior Bachchan does seem to imbibe some of those traits and you sense traces of those in his performance."

Meanwhile, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2. It was the sequel to the 2022 film Ponniyin Selvan 1. Besides Aishwarya, the magnum opus starred Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu.

