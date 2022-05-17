Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya get a warm welcome in Cannes, Abhishek Bachchan hurries inside hotel. Watch

Actor couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan reached Cannes with their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Taking to Instagram, several fan accounts shared videos and pictures of the family at the airport and outside their hotel. While Aishwarya and Aaradhya smiled for the paparazzi, Abhishek Bachchan chose not to pose for the camera. Aishwarya wore an all-black outfit for their travel, Abhishek opted for a blue hoodie and denims and Aaradhya Bachchan wore a pink sweater and denims. (Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan tells selfie-seeking fan at airport: ‘Ma'am, we're getting late for our flight’)

In one of the pictures, Aishwarya was seen holding Aaradhya's hand close to her and posing for the camera at they exited the airport. Abhishek was seen behind his wife as he looked down. In a video, a person was seen gifting Aishwarya a bouquet and shaking her hands as they spoke outside the airport.

As they reached their hotel, Aishwarya and Aaradhya smiled as they posed with several people for the camera. Abhishek, again, was seen looking away and then entering their hotel. Before entering the building, Aishwarya gave a thumbs-up sign, blew kisses and waved at her fans. A huge crowd called out her name and also cheered for her outside their hotel.

The family was seen travelling from the Mumbai airport to Cannes recently where they will attend the Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya made her Cannes debut in 2002. She will be seen with several celebrities from across the world at the film festival.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya will be seen next in director Mani Ratnam Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan, a historical drama that also stars Jayam Ravi, Chiyaan Vikram, and Keerthy Suresh. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 30 this year. PS-1, the first part of a two-part multilingual series, is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's classic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan.

Abhishek was most recently seen in Dasvi with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film, which had a direct-to-digital release, is streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films.

