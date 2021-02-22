Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya spotted at wedding; check out their matching masks

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan attended a wedding recently. In photos that have surfaced online, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya were seen posing in ethnic ensembles, and matching masks.

In the pictures, the trio posed together, while a girl joined them in the frame. A third picture saw Aishwarya dressed in red, posing for a selfie, without a mask.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan recalls learning the true meaning of acting during Kedarnath

The family was spotted at the wedding days after Aishwarya and Abhishek were photographed with Aaradhya at the Mumbai airport. The actors were returning from Hyderabad.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan back in 2018. She is currently working on Ponniyin Selvan. The movie sees Aishwarya reunite with director Mani Ratnam. They've worked together on films such as Raavan and Guru.

Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s fictional period novel of the same name. Speaking about the project with Mid-Day in 2020, Shiva Anand, executive producer, said, “We have no intention of compromising on the film. We will release the first part next year, though we don’t have clarity on the release date yet.

As for Abhishek, he was seen in two projects in 2020. He made his digital debut with Breathe: Into the Shadows and was also seen in Ludo. Abhishek has a diverse list of movies in the pipeline. This includes The Big Bull and Bob Biswas.