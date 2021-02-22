Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya spotted at wedding; check out their matching masks
bollywood

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya spotted at wedding; check out their matching masks

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter Aaradhya were spotted at a recent wedding. Check their photos out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:34 PM IST
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya at a wedding recently.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan attended a wedding recently. In photos that have surfaced online, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya were seen posing in ethnic ensembles, and matching masks.

In the pictures, the trio posed together, while a girl joined them in the frame. A third picture saw Aishwarya dressed in red, posing for a selfie, without a mask.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan recalls learning the true meaning of acting during Kedarnath

The family was spotted at the wedding days after Aishwarya and Abhishek were photographed with Aaradhya at the Mumbai airport. The actors were returning from Hyderabad.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Fanney Khan back in 2018. She is currently working on Ponniyin Selvan. The movie sees Aishwarya reunite with director Mani Ratnam. They've worked together on films such as Raavan and Guru.

Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s fictional period novel of the same name. Speaking about the project with Mid-Day in 2020, Shiva Anand, executive producer, said, “We have no intention of compromising on the film. We will release the first part next year, though we don’t have clarity on the release date yet.

As for Abhishek, he was seen in two projects in 2020. He made his digital debut with Breathe: Into the Shadows and was also seen in Ludo. Abhishek has a diverse list of movies in the pipeline. This includes The Big Bull and Bob Biswas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aishwarya rai bachchan abhishek bachchan aaradhya bachchan

Related Stories

bollywood

Aishwarya-Abhishek spotted at airport with Aaradhya, Navya Naveli Nanda to join family business

PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:42 AM IST
bollywood

Aishwarya holds Aaradhya's hand as they leave airport, Abhishek follows, see pics

PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:03 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP