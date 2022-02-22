Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya all shine in red at the Ambani wedding. See pic

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan attended the wedding celebrations of Anmol Ambani on Sunday. Check out their picture.
Aaradhya Bachchan with parents Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan.
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 08:02 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were joined by daughter Aaradhya at the wedding celebrations of Anil and Tina Ambani's son, Anmol Ambani. A picture shared by fashion designer Shaina Chudasama Munot shows the family of three posing together.

In the photo, Abhishek is seen in a red sherwani and beige turban. Aishwarya wore a long red dress and left her hair loose. Aaradhya matched their outfits in a red lehenga. Shaina also wore a red saree to the party. Shaina captioned the photo, “Wishing my dear friend @tinaambaniofficial and anil bhai and the newly weds @anmol_ambani and #krisha all happiness in the journey ahead.”

Other members of the Bachchan family also attended the wedding. There was Amitabh Bachchan, his wife Jaya Bachchan, their daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Nanda present as well. Jaya also posed for a picture with Hema Malini which the latter shared on her Instagram page. 

“Good friends outside Parliament--Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule & me happily hobnobbing together, our camaraderie going absolutely beyond party lines! At Anil & Tina Ambani’s son Anmol’s wedding yesterday,” Hema wrote in the photo's caption.

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007 and became parents to Aaradhya in 2011. All three and Amitabh Bachchan were diagnosed with coronavirus in 2020. They had to be admitted to the hospital and while Aishwarya and Aaradhya made a quick recovery, Abhishek and Amitabh had to spend quite a few days in the hospital.

Abhishek was seen in Bob Biswas and Big Bull last year. His upcoming release is Dasvii with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Aishwarya will be seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Amitabh's upcoming films include Jhund, Runway 34 and Brahmastra.

