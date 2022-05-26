Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan walk red carpet at Karan Johar's birthday bash, Salman Khan also attends. See pics

Aishwarya Rai is back from Cannes but the actor brought back the film festival's vibe as she walked the red carpet yet again at Karan Johar's birthday bash. She was among the most glamourous celebrities at the party as she arrived in a golden gown with a train. Her husband Abhishek Bachchan joined her in a shimmery black suit. Aishwarya's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam co-star Salman Khan was also among the guests. Also read: Hrithik Roshan makes formal public appearance with Saba Azad at Karan's party, Sussanne Khan arrives with Arslan Goni

Aishwarya and Abhishek arrived in style on the red carpet. Aishwarya paired her gown with a black blazer and walked with her hand around Abhishek's arm. The couple had not walked the red carpet together at the Cannes Film Festival although Abhishek had joined Aishwarya at parties.

Abhishek Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan at Karan Johar's bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan also attended the party. She wore a red kaftan gown paired with heavy traditional jewellery for the bash.

Ranveer Singh and Shweta Bachchan at the party. (Varinder Chawla)

Salman was in a black tee and distressed denims, paired with a black jacket. He sported a bearded look. In March, he wrapped up the shooting for his portion in Chiranjeevi's Godfather.

‘Bring the bling’ was the theme of Karan Johar's birthday bash as he celebrated his 50 in a grand manner. The host was in a shimmery, bright green blazer and black pants as he joined his near and dear ones from Bollywood. Ranveer Singh, who was giving company to wife Deepika Padukone in Cannes, also returned home and was spotted at the party in a formal black and white look topped with a blingy jacket and quirky shades.

Madhuri Dixit with family, Preity Zinta with husband Gene Goodenough, Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan, his son Ibrahim Ali Khan with sister Sara Ali Khan were also spotted. Rani Mukerji, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Manushi Chhillar, Juhi Chawla, Raveena Tandon, Kajol too added to the glam quotient at the party.

