Aishwarya Rai hosts Aaradhya's birthday party with Abhishek Bachchan; she asks guests 'call me when you reach home'

Actor-couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan hosted a birthday party for their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at their home. Several celebrities were seen exiting the venue as Aishwarya came to see them off at the gate. The bash was held a few days after Aaradhya Bachchan turned 11 years old. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai kisses her 'love, life' daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on 11th birthday, shares pic)

In a video, shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan helped her mother Brindya Rai to the car. Both of them held Brindya's hands as they exited the gate. After helping her mother inside the car, Aishwarya hugged and also kissed her. Abhishek also got a kiss from his mother-in-law.

Before entering their home, Aishwarya told her mother, "Let me know when you reach." For the occasion, Aishwarya wore a white shirt and black tights along with sneakers. Abhishek opted for a white sweatshirt, beige pants, white sneakers, and a blue cap. Brindya draped a green saree.

In another clip, Aishwarya hugged actor Genelia Deshmukh as she exited the house with her sons--Riaan and Rahyl. Genelia was dressed in a white shirt, blue denims, and black boots. Sonali Bendre and her husband-filmmaker Goldie Behl were also spotted. Sonali wore a white T-shirt, pink pants and sneakers. She waved and smiled at the paparazzi before getting inside her car. Bunty Walia along with his wife Vanessa Parmar and their children were also seen at the bash. In a photo, Shweta Bachchan was also seen entering the house.

As Aaradhya turned 11 earlier this week, Aishwarya posted a special birthday wish for her daughter. On Instagram, she shared a picture of herself with her daughter. In the picture, the actor gave a kiss to Aaradhya. She wrote, "MY LOVE... MY LIFE... I LOVE YOU, MY AARADHYA."

Abhishek and Aishwarya got married on April 20, 2007, in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha. They welcomed their first child Aaradhya on November 16 in 2011.

Fans saw Aishwarya recently seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film Ponniyin Selvan - 1 which gathered massive responses from the audience. She will be next seen in Jailer alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

