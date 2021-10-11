Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan return from Paris in time for Amitabh Bachchan's 79th birthday. See here

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, along with daughter Aaradhya, returned from Paris early Monday, right in time for Amitabh Bachchan's 79th birthday. They was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport.

Abhishek, who is still nursing a hand injury, was wearing a bandage and black casuals. Aishwarya also accompanied him in an all-black look, paired with a shrug. She walked out of the terminal with her hand on Aaradhya's shoulder.

They flew to Paris earlier this month. Aishwarya walked the ramp at the fourth edition of Le Defilee L'Oreal Paris at the Paris Fashion Week. The actor was dressed in an all-white gown as she walked the ramp along with Helen Mirren, Amber Heard, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Fillippa Coster-Waldau.

After the show, Aishwarya and the family flew to Dubai. Abhishek took to his Instagram account to share a picture of himself clicked at a beach during the golden hour. He credited Aishwarya as the photographer. "Sun, sand, and sea! #dubai @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb," he wrote in the caption.

Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Abhishek has quite a few films lined up, including Bob Biswas, based on the character that became popular in the 2012 Vidya Balan film Kahaani. He also has Dasvi.

Amitabh Bachchan turned 79 on Monday. However, he miscalculated his age in a birthday post. He had written, “…. walking into the 80th ..” Daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda corrected him in the comments section and said that it was his 79th birthday and not the 80th.

