Shweta Bachchan corrects Amitabh Bachchan as he gets his own age wrong in birthday post

As he turned a year older, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of himself on social media and captioned it as “walking into the 80s”. His daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda, however, corrected him in the comment section and reminded him that it is his 79th birthday on Monday.

Amitabh Bachchan dons a grey jacket, dark trousers and a sling bag as he walks speedily in the picture. Sharing the picture, Amitabh wrote on Instagram, “ walking into the 80th..” Shweta was quick to comment with, “79th.” She also added a heart emoji. Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also commented with a raised hands emoji. Ranveer Singh commented, “Gangster.” while Bhumi Pednekar wrote, “swag..Happy birthday sir.”

A glimpse of Amitabh's post.

Amitabh also thanked his well-wishers and fans in his blog post for Sunday. He wrote, “I am incapable of giving expression to the throbbing heart that I bear .. throbbing with the excitement of your love...It shall be impossible to acknowledge all of you in the personal equation .. but I know you do understand that I understand your greeting and that is eventually what matters .. I walk with the pride of your following .. and your love ..”

Born in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) in Uttar Pradesh, Amitabh Bachchan has four national film awards to his credit. Social activist Teji Bachchan was his mother and renowned Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan was his father.

He started his career in 1969 as one of the seven protagonists in the film Saat Hindustani. Many of his initial films did not perform well in his early days. Later, he featured in the crime-thriller film Zanjeer and created a space for himself. He was the new hero, the angry young man who broke stereotypes, was angry at the corrupt system and was willing to go all against it. Amitabh Bachchan has since given hits such as Deewaar, Silsila, Yaraana, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gum, Don, Baghban, Sholay, Shehenshaah and Piku.

Amitabh Bachchan has also been honoured with the Padma Shri in 1984, the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

Most recently, he was seen in Rumi Jaffery’s Chehre. He was also seen in 102 Not Out and Gulaabo Sitaabo. Next, he has a few films lined up, including Brahmastra, Good Bye and The Intern remake.