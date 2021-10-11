KBC: When Amitabh Bachchan got awkward while explaining Silsila line to Katrina Kaif, left Shah Rukh Khan in splits

Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif appeared as special guests on the sixth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. In a snippet from the episode that aired in 2012, host Amitabh Bachchan got red-faced while explaining a line from Silsila to Katrina.

The video began with Shah Rukh addressing the comparisons with Amitabh, and listing out how they are different from each other. “Jahaan par meri height khatam hoti hai, Amit ji ki height wahin se shuru hoti hai (Amit ji’s height starts where my height ends),” Shah Rukh quipped, leaving Amitabh in splits.

The second point of difference, Shah Rukh said, is that while Amitabh’s voice was ‘base’, his was ‘besura (off-key)’. Shah Rukh also imitated Amitabh’s signature ‘hain’ pose with one hand on his hip and the other in front of him.

Later, Shah Rukh held Katrina’s hand and recited the ‘Teri aankhon ki namkeen mastiyaan’ monologue from Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Amitabh, too, wished to recite a few lines for her. He chose the ‘Haadsa ban ke koi khwab’ portion from Silsila.

Amitabh and Shah Rukh then translated the lines for Katrina. When it came to the line, “Tu kisi aur ki raaton ka haseen chand sahi,” Amitabh got awkward and told Shah Rukh, “Yeh aap hi bataiye (You only tell her this one), sir.” All three of them were in splits.

Then, Amitabh gave it a shot. “You may be the moon of somebody else’s,” he started to translate, as Shah Rukh interjected with ‘nights’. Amitabh appeared embarrassed and changed it to ‘evenings’.

Watch the video here:

Currently, Amitabh is hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. He has been hosting the show since its inception in 2000 and has hosted every season except one. The outlier third season was hosted by Shah Rukh.

Also see | KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as fans recite poem featuring Aaradhya, Shweta Nanda. Watch

KBC 13 airs weeknights at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. This season also features celebrity guests every Friday.