KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as fans recite poem featuring Aaradhya, Shweta Nanda. Watch

Sony Entertainment Television shared a sneak peek of the Amitabh Bachchan birthday special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. He will turn 79 on Monday. Seated in the audience were many of his fans recreating his various looks. Some also dedicated poems to him, leaving him emotional.

One fan summed up Amitabh’s journey in a poem, which also included mentions of his family members, such as his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan, mother Teji Bachchan, daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan. There were also references to his iconic films, such as Sholay, Deewar, Zanjeer and Muqaddar Ka Sikandar.

Another fan recited a poem about how Amitabh stood strong against all odds and how he holds a special place in everyone’s hearts. The actor was visibly emotional and showed his gratitude with folded hands.

Amitabh made his television debut with Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000 and has hosted all its seasons, except the third, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Last year, in a blog post, he said that when KBC first began, there were ‘so many errors’ made by him, the crew and the showrunners.

“But we used to overcome them, slowly yet surely... The duration of KBC at the time was 45 minutes, then the ad breaks to complete an hour of the show... When fluency arrived at the recordings, we would wind up the recording in real-time... 45 mins!!! That was something... Now, of course, with extended time and many other facets to the game it has started taking a lot longer,” he wrote.

KBC 13 premiered in August and only one contestant, Himani Bundela, has become a ‘crorepati’ so far. This season also features celebrity guests every Friday. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza were seen in the most recent Shaandaar Shukravaar episode. They raised money for children with cancer.