Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan share throwback pics from wedding on 15th anniversary

Actor couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai took a trip down memory on their 15th wedding anniversary on April 20. Taking to their respective Instagram accounts, they shared a throwback photo from their wedding. In the picture, Abhishek is seen putting a ring on Aishwarya's finger. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan anniversary: How she realised she had finally become ‘Mrs Bachchan’ on honeymoon flight)

The close-up image shows Abhishek holding Aishwarya's hand, adorned with jewellery, as he performed a ritual. Another hand, seemingly that of Abhishek's father and actor Amitabh Bachchan was seen holding a small bowl near them.

Sharing the post, Aishwarya Rai dropped a bunch of emojis including sparkles, a red heart, nazar amulet, infinity, a smiling face with three hearts, a rainbow, and a heart with ribbon. Abhishek too shared the photo but without any caption.

Reacting to Abhishek's post, actor Nimrat Kaur wrote, "Happpppppiesssst 15 years to @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb and you @bachchan!!! Here’s to the best of it all yet to come!!!" Saiyami Kher, Sonali Bendre, and Ekta Kapoor dropped red heart emojis.

Abhishek and Aishwarya tied the knot on April 20, 2007. They became parents to daughter, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011. The couple's wedding took place in a private ceremony at Prateeksha, Amitabh's bungalow in Mumbai.

They have worked together in several films together including Dhai Akshar Prem Ke (2000), Kuch Naa Kaho (2003), Umrao Jaan and Dhoom 2 (2006), Guru (2007), Raavan (2010) among others.

Abhishek was most recently seen in Dasvi with Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. The film, which had a direct-to-digital release, is streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Bake My Cake Films.

Aishwarya has the upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam, in the pipeline. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on September 30 this year. PS-1, the first part of a two-part multilingual series, is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's classic Tamil novel Ponniyin Selvan.

