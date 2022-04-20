Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan anniversary: How she realised she had finally become ‘Mrs Bachchan’ on honeymoon flight

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. The couple got married in 2007 and have a daughter together, Aaradhya. Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding was organised at his father Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow in Mumbai. The entire event was extensively covered by the media, with their fans eagerly waiting for a glimpse of the newlyweds. (Also read: Abhishek Bachchan reveals wife Aishwarya Rai orders food for him as he can't call room service: 'Otherwise I won't eat')

However, even for Aishwarya, it did not sink in that she was married, for a while. In an interview, Aishwarya had revealed that it was on the flight to their Bora Bora honeymoon that she had realised what it meant.

Speaking to Vogue, Aishwarya said about the moment, “It was on the flight to our honeymoon in Bora Bora. The stewardess welcomed me on-board saying, ‘Welcome, Mrs Bachchan.' And Abhishek and I just looked at each other and burst out laughing! And it hit me, I'm married! I'm Mrs Bachchan!"

Abhishek and Aishwarya make up one of Bollywood's most loved couples. In another interview to the publication, Abhishek had said about his wife, “As a man, nothing gives me more pleasure than, well, my wife. No, seriously, as a man, nothing gives me more pleasure than putting my wife in front of me and seeing her be celebrated. Whether she receives the Padma Shri or goes to Cannes, the most amazing thing I can do is be supportive. Anyone who says it isn't the manly thing to do—that's bull**it. That's really regressive."

Abhishek and Aishwarya have worked in multiple movies together such as Guru, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Dhoom 2 and more. Abhishek's latest release was Dasvi, in which he starred with Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. Aishwarya's next release with be Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. She plays dual roles in the period epic movie based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's novel.

